HT Auto
Home News Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here

Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi stated top shopping malls of Delhi will also dedicate 5% of their parking space to install EV charging points in the next six months.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 02:19 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

Around 1,000 new charging points for electric vehicles will be established across Delhi, a Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) statement conveyed. Top malls of the city will also dedicate 5% of their parking space to install EV charging points in the next six months, added the statement.

In partnership with World Resources Institute, India, DDC released a guidebook to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging at shopping malls in Delhi.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said with help of shopping malls the commission is trying to encourage electric mobility and reduce pollution in the city. “In addition to incentives and the guidebook launched today, Delhi government will also provide hand-holding support through the state EV Cell to all the malls that commit to install chargers at parking slots in the next 6 months," added Shah.

(Also read | What's driving Delhi to be the EV capital of India?)

The statement mentioned the released documents will guide shopping mall owners in understanding the importance of EV charging, assessing the scope for EV charging, detailed processes involved for effective decision-making along with planning and implementation of EV charging stations in the parking of malls.

(Also read | Ride-hailing and delivery services have to adopt electric vehicles: Delhi govt)

Executive director, Pacific Malls, Abhishek Bansal said shopping mall operators are always looking for various new ways of improving footfall in their malls and installing EV chargers is a great addition to the services. “We have operationalised 9 EV charging stations and are installing another 6 charging stations," said Bansal. Executive Director, Select Citywalk, Yogeshwar Sharma, extended his support to the initiative and said that the mall intends to target putting chargers for EVs beyond just five per cent of the parking space.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM IST
TAGS: EVs EV electric vehicles electric mobilty Delhi EV policy
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here
Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here
Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here
Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here
Honda Vario 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Spec comparison
Honda Vario 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Spec comparison
Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022
Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city