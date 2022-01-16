HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ride-hailing and delivery services have to adopt electric vehicles: Delhi govt

Delhi becomes the first Indian state to adopt an EV policy for ride-hailing aggregators and delivery service providers that aims to regulate vehicular emissions.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 09:26 AM
The latest move by the Delhi government is expected to boost electric vehicle adoption in the national capital. (REUTERS)
In a fresh push towards electric vehicles and reducing air pollution levels in the city, the Delhi government has issued a draft policy directing all ride-hailing aggregators and delivery service providers to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles in its newly onboard fleets, reports PTI.

(Also Read: Mahindra Group partners with Reliance for EV business)

With this move, Delhi becomes the first Indian state to adopt an EV policy for ride-hailing aggregators and delivery service providers that aims to regulate vehicular emissions. The draft policy, under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, has been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within a period of 60 days. After that, it would be notified for implementation.

The draft law mandates that the cab aggregators, food, e-commerce and other goods delivery service providers, couriers will have to alter their vehicular fleet patterns in the national capital. The policy also mandates that the ride-hailing and delivery service providers would require to ensure 10 per cent of all newly onboarded two-wheelers and five per cent of all newly onboarded four-wheelers are electric in the next three months from the date of notification.

The government also proposes incentives for the stakeholders for the adoption of electric vehicles in a time-bound manner. This move is expected to boost electric vehicle adoption in the national capital.

Delhi government previously announced its comprehensive EV policy, which aims to boost both the demand and supply sides of the EV industry. The Delhi EV policy is considered one of the most attractive electric vehicle policies in India that incentivise both the customers and EV and charging infrastructure developers to boost demand and overall ecosystem development.

The Delhi government a few months back also announced that the old petrol and diesel vehicle owners in the city can continue driving their vehicles if they retrofit the old vehicles with electric kits. In another announcement, the Delhi government announced that electric light commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter around 125 roads in the city even during no entry hours. These moves are is expected to boost EV adoption in the national capital.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi EV policy electric vehicles ev electric mobility electric cars electric scooters electric motorcycles
