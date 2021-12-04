Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours at 100 kmph top speed: 10 things you should know

Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours at 100 kmph top speed: 10 things you should know2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 09:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore today, including the new Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.
Delhi to Dehradun distance is all set to be drastically reduced soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to lay foundation of the new Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor later today. As part of the plan, a new road will connect Delhi and Dehradun via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway, reducing the distance and time taken to travel between the two cities significantly.
Here are some of the key features of the upcoming Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor:
The upcoming Delhi-Dehradun corridor will reduce the distance between the two cities by 25 kms to just 210 kilometres. The time taken to drive between Delhi and Dehradun will be significantly reduced from six hours currently to just around 2.5 hours. The corridor is designed to support driving at a top speed of 100 kmph.
The corridor boasts of Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor, which spans around 12 kms of the highway, for unrestricted wildlife movement. There is a 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple near Dehradun which is aimed to reduce impact on wildlife. Several animal passes have also been planned in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section to avoid collisions.
For those commuting on this corridor, wayside amenities have been planned at a gap of every 25-30 kms of the highway.
There will be a closed toll mechanism to enable toll payment only for the distance travelled on the highway. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.
The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points.
The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) will be built at a cost of around Rs. 8,300 crore. The entire length from Akshardham (starting point) to Dehradun will be divided into 4 sections.
Section 1 is being developed to 6 lanes with 6L service road being in built-up reach, with complete access control and is divided into 2 packages. Package 1 falls in the Delhi portion in the length of 14.75 km and out of this 6.4 km is elevated. The second part starts from Akshardham Temple near Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and pass through Geeta colony, Khajurikhas, Mandola, etc. This highway aims to decongest North East Delhi and also enhance the development potential of Tronica city, MandolaVihar Yojana of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.
Section 2 is planned 6-lane fully access controlled and the entire length is Greenfield, passing through districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is complete. The land acquisition process is going on and Forest/Environment clearance proposals have been applied.
Section 3 starts from Saharanpur bypass and ends at Ganeshpur. The entire length has recently been completed to 4 lanes by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Necessary underpasses and service roads are being planned to make it fully access controlled to achieve a minimum 100 km/hr speed.
Section 4 is planned 6-lane with complete access controlled. This section primarily passes through Reserve Forest in the State of Uttar Pradesh &Uttarakhand. Out of 20 km, 5 km is brownfield expansion and 15 km is realignment comprising of elevated wildlife corridor(12 km) and approaches to a tunnel(structure 340m).