Delhi Police fined 2,450 people for traffic violations on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

Out of the total challans issued, 1,921 people were fined for riding without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunken driving and 25 for dangerous driving.

The Delhi Police fined 2,450 people for traffic violations in the city on Holi and Shab-e-Barat, including over 190 cases of drunken driving. A total of 2,456 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists without helmets," an official told PTI.

As per data shared by the police, out of the total challans issued, 1,921 people were fined for riding without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunken driving and 25 for dangerous driving.

The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check for incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding, among others, and to ensure safety of motorists on the roads on the occasion of Holi. Traffic police personnel were deployed at major roads and intersections in different areas.

Before the festival, the traffic police department of the city had also issued an advisory for the commuters. "We request you all to follow traffic rules. Do not indulge in drunken driving and triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore had said.

Unfortunately, a fatal accident took place on Friday evening in which a 13-year-old boy died and four people were injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on the Barapullah flyover.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: