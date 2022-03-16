At 2 per unit, Delhi all set for India's cheapest EV charging network

Delhi is often also referred to as the EV (electric vehicle) capital of the country and the government here wants to underline this tag by not just offering more and more EV charging stations but ensure that powering a compatible vehicle is mighty affordable as well. Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain recently announced his government's plans of establishing as many as 100 EV-charging stations by June 27 with lowest-in-country charging cost of ₹2 per unit.

Delhi has been leading the foray into the EV world and the AAP government here continues to claim that it is working towards popularizing such vehicles at the earliest. And while the options available in the market are increasing rapidly - driven mainly by traction in the electric two-wheeler space - there is also a need to ensure that the number of charging points across the city go up significantly. And if the cost of charging is affordable, it could well be a big bonanza. “The Delhi government will establish 100 EV-charging stations by June 27th 2022. These smart charging stations will have the lowest service charges in the country at Rs. 2.00 per unit," Jain recently announced in a press briefing, adding that Delhi would subsequently have as many as 900 EV points.

The overall objective of the Delhi government, as highlighted in its EV policy taken out in August of 2020, is to have EVs accounting for 25% of all vehicle sales here by 2025. The state was also the first to completely exempt EVs from road tax and registration fees.

Many agree that while having more - and more affordable - options will bolster EV adoption, charging facilities at convenient locations will also enormously help. Jain has confirmed that around 12 bidders have already come forward for the next round of EV charging stations with the winning bid at the rate of ₹3.60 per unit. The rates would be incentivized, he further explained. "Tenders have been closed and 100 prime locations have been identified where charging stations will be set up, and 71 of these will be located at metro stations," Jain said.

These stations will be constructed on a PPP model (public-private partnership) with equipment and manpower from the company's side while land, cabline and transmission infrastructure being the responsibility of the government.

Cutting the EV clutter

Delhi government recently launched a web portal for buying and registering electric autos. A statement from the government announced that buyers would also be able to avail benefits of up to ₹25,000. More significant perhaps is that the facility will soon also be for lithium-ion-based e-rickshaws, e-carts and electric light goods vehicles in Delhi. (Full report here)

The government also plans to set up a dedicated EV cell to bolster adoption of EVs. The EV cell is mandated by the EV policy of the government. The main task of the cell would be to quicken the pace of implementation of the EV policy. (Full report here)

At present, EVs contribute to around 10% of all vehicle sales in Delhi.

