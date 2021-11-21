Delhi govt asks vehicle owners to get colour-coded stickers as per fuel type

Delhi government has asked motorists to get colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles to ease the identification of fuel type amid the rising levels of pollution in the national capital. The display of chromium-based hologram stickers has been mandated for all vehicles registered in the city, as per a Supreme Court order and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The city's transport department has advised owners of old vehicles to approach dealers concerned for getting the chromium-based hologram stickers affixed on tr vehicles' windshield depending on the relevant fuel type. These colour-coded stickers will help enforcement personnel visibly identify fuel type of a vehicle during checks on the roads.

These stickers also display other details of the vehicles such as registration number, registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers.

(Also read | Own an old diesel vehicle? You can retrofit it with an electric kit in this city)

Vehicles that were registered in the city prior to April 2019 did not come with colour-coded stickers - blue for petrol or CNG and orange for diesel vehicles. Owners that do not get these stickers affixed on their vehicles are liable to be fined with an amount of ₹10,000 compoundable to ₹5,500 for the offence. "We are only increasing awareness about these stickers and no enforcement drive is planned in near future," a Transport department officer said, PTI reported.

Amid rising air pollution in the city, the Transport department has also intensified its crackdown on violators of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. It issued over 3,400 fines to motorists in the city from November 1-17 amounting to ₹3.5 crore. In October, the enforcement wing teams of the transport department checked 8,25,681 vehicles and issued 9,522 challans worth more than ₹9.5 crore. Nearly 17.71 lakh vehicles were running without valid PUC in the city by mid October out of total 1.34 crore vehicles registered in Delhi.

(with inputs from PTI)