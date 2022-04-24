HT Auto
Home Auto News Customer Takes Delivery Of Eight Bugatti Sports Cars At A Time

Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time

A Bugatti customer and his family took charge of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition and six Bugatti Baby IIs at a time.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 01:13 PM
The customer also took charge of six custom-made Bugatti Baby II models for the children. (Bugatti)
The customer also took charge of six custom-made Bugatti Baby II models for the children. (Bugatti)
The customer also took charge of six custom-made Bugatti Baby II models for the children. (Bugatti)
The customer also took charge of six custom-made Bugatti Baby II models for the children.

Bugatti has shared that one of its customers visited the brand's Molsheim headquarters and took deliveries of not one, or two but eight Bugatti cars at a time. These included Chiron Super Sport 300+, a one-of-eight Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition certified by “La Maison Pur Sang", along with six Bugatti Baby IIs in bright spring colours. Bugatti informed the customer brought his six children to let them experience the French marque's site. Bugatti informed that the brand lined up the premium cars for this particular customer in front of the chateau as a special gesture.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ that comes with an advanced 8.0-litre W16 powertrain became the first production series car to surpass 482 kmph speed. It offers a top speed of 490.4 kmph. Bugatti made only 30 units of this model all of which have been sold out. 

(Also read | Bugatti begin deliveries of Chiron Super Sport, hits 300 kmph in 12.1 seconds)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹ 65.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The other Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition features an advanced 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine and became the fastest open-top car in the world in 2013 to touch the speed of 408.84 kmph. Bugatti manufactured only eight units of this. The model that this customer received comes with an official certification from La Maison Pur Sang which verifies the authenticity of models of all ages from the marque’s history.

(Also read | Bugatti Centodieci to enter production, covers over 50,000 km in final testing)

The customer also took charge of six custom-made Bugatti Baby II models for the children. These models have been carefully curated and come in colours such as yellow, red, blue, green, white and orange. Bugatti mentioned it has partnered with The Little Car Company to develop a modern-day version of the original Bugatti Baby model. These models are 75 per cent in scale and are electrically powered. 

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 01:13 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Bugatti
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share
Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share
Mercedes, BMW, Audi observe increase in demand for high-end luxury cars in India
Mercedes, BMW, Audi observe increase in demand for high-end luxury cars in India
Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time
Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city