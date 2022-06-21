HT Auto
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar reportedly crashed while being transferred from Majorca in Spain to Mallorca.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 07:14 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash. (@UnitedStandMUFC/Twitter)
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is known for owning a marvellous collection of super expensive vehicles including a Bugatti Veyron supercar, which is valued at £1.8 million. Unfortunately, the supercar crashed into a house in Majorca in Spain on Monday, as per local media reports. Ronaldo who is currently holidaying in the island with his family had shipped out his car to Mallorca, EL Periodico reported.

The report stated that at the time of the accident, the Veyron supercar was being driven by one of Ronaldo's employees. The person seemed to have lost control of the vehicle, leading to it crashing at the entrance of a house. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported due to the incident, though the supercar suffered some major damage, especially on its front profile.

(Also read | Bugatti honours founder's daughter with Chiron, Chiron sport exclusive models)

Investigation into the matter has revealed that no other vehicle was involved in the accident but the front of the Bugatti Veyron is believed to have been massively wrecked. The repair of the vehicle is expected to create a long bill for the footballer.

Ronaldo has a knack for expensive supercars and his collection also the world's most expensive car - the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. He gifted the car to himself in August of 2020 as a reward for helping his club, the Italian giant Juventus, win the 36th Serie A championshipa. The car has only ten examples across the world and is worth around 8.5 million euros (approximately 75 crore).

Other supercars that are a part of Ronaldo's garage include Ferrari 599 GTO, Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren MP4 12C, among others. He often shares photos of his cars from time to time with his millions of followers on social media. Besides cars, the Portuguese star also owns a 5.5 million-pound luxury yacht which is 88-foot and has five different luxury cabins and six specially decorated bathrooms.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 07:05 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Veyron Bugatti supercar Ferrari 599 GTO Lamborghini Aventador Bugatti La Voiture Noire
