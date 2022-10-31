HT Auto
Home Auto News Citroen Takes A Dig At Twitter Post Elon Musk Takeover

Citroen takes a dig at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover

Tesla competitors that use Twitter to interact with fans and customers or as a medium for advertising, were expected to react after the takeover.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2022, 13:41 PM
File photo of Citroen logo (Citroen)
File photo of Citroen logo (Citroen)
File photo of Citroen logo (Citroen)
File photo of Citroen logo

Unless you live under a rock, it is well known now that social media platform Twitter has been taken over by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This subsequently led to firing of the top executives of the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, which has put Musk at the helm of the social media platform. This changes a lot of dynamics of the platform and thus is worrying various auto companies which use Twitter regularly.

Tesla competitors that use Twitter to interact with fans and customers or as a medium for advertising, were expected to react after the takeover. Citroën is one of those companies who reacted first. “Hello to the social media platform owned by one of our competitors," the company posted on Twitter.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla may face criminal probe over autonomous drive claims: Report)

Though Citroën is not currently present in the US EV market, in Europe, it is taking long strides on its way to electrification under Stellantis. The parent company plans to sell only EVs by 2030 in the Old Continent, meaning that Tesla is in its sights already.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Recently, General Motors too decided to temporarily suspend its advertising on Twitter after the micro-blogging site was taken over by Musk, which the former sees as a competition. The Detroit automaker, which is fiercely trying to catch up with Tesla, shared its concern over how the social media platform will change now that Musk is heading it.

General Motors added that it wants to have a better understanding of the platform now. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," GM spokesperson David Barnas said.

It is still unclear whether Musk's Twitter takeover will affect the content produced by automakers on the platform, though it has been hinted that the platform will have a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."

 

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2022, 13:39 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Citroen Elon Musk Twitter
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Trending this Week

AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
scross
Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug for this SUV
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Toyota is hopeful about profit but will continue to focus on supply chain, EVs
Toyota is hopeful about profit but will continue to focus on supply chain, EVs
What makes Tiago EV a pocket-friendly option?
What makes Tiago EV a pocket-friendly option?
Top 6 CNG cars under ₹10 lakhs
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Citroen takes a dig at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover
Citroen takes a dig at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover
Despite hybrid power, Hyundai Tucson fairs poorly at Green NCAP test
Despite hybrid power, Hyundai Tucson fairs poorly at Green NCAP test

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city