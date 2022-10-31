Citroen takes a dig at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover

Tesla competitors that use Twitter to interact with fans and customers or as a medium for advertising, were expected to react after the takeover.

Unless you live under a rock, it is well known now that social media platform Twitter has been taken over by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This subsequently led to firing of the top executives of the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, which has put Musk at the helm of the social media platform. This changes a lot of dynamics of the platform and thus is worrying various auto companies which use Twitter regularly.

Tesla competitors that use Twitter to interact with fans and customers or as a medium for advertising, were expected to react after the takeover. Citroën is one of those companies who reacted first. “Hello to the social media platform owned by one of our competitors," the company posted on Twitter.

Though Citroën is not currently present in the US EV market, in Europe, it is taking long strides on its way to electrification under Stellantis. The parent company plans to sell only EVs by 2030 in the Old Continent, meaning that Tesla is in its sights already.

Recently, General Motors too decided to temporarily suspend its advertising on Twitter after the micro-blogging site was taken over by Musk, which the former sees as a competition. The Detroit automaker, which is fiercely trying to catch up with Tesla, shared its concern over how the social media platform will change now that Musk is heading it.

General Motors added that it wants to have a better understanding of the platform now. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," GM spokesperson David Barnas said.

It is still unclear whether Musk's Twitter takeover will affect the content produced by automakers on the platform, though it has been hinted that the platform will have a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."

