HT Auto
Home Auto News Chennai Lad Set To Race In Asia Talent Cup

Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup

2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R) champion is all set to join the prestigious 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC).Chennai's 16-year old lad Kavin Quintal has inched a step closer to international championships.
By
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 04:02 PM
Chennai's 16-year old lad Kavin Quintal has inched a step closer to international championships.
Chennai's 16-year old lad Kavin Quintal has inched a step closer to international championships.

Chennai's 16-year old lad Kavin Quintal has inched a step closer to international championships. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt find and 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R) champion is all set to join the prestigious 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC).

Quintal was among the 6 young Indian riders from Honda Racing India who got shortlisted for 2022 season of IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup selection process, a press release said.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia)

Elaborating on this achievement by the Indian rider, Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Kavin Quintal has already displayed his exemplary mettle in Honda India Talent cup by taking the championship this year. We are confident that boosted by the expert training by the former Grand Prix rider Tadayuki Okada, Kavin will display a stellar performance in his debut International race". 

The 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC) has a grid of 20 riders. “It was my dream to make my name in the world of racing. For me it is an honor to be a part of IDEMTISU Asia Talent Cup surrounded by seasoned riders." Kevin said.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 04:01 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Racing Honda Racing IDEMITSU Honda
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city