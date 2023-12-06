HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Offers Complimentary Rsa & Other Benefits To Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung

Mahindra offers complimentary RSA & other benefits to owners affected in Chennai

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2023, 11:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mahindra has announced a support initiative for owners affected by cyclone Michaung. The manufacturer will provide complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost and damage assessment and financial relief through special discounts and they are advising to not start the vehicles that are affected by floods because that could increase the damage. Customers can contact the service team at 1800 209 6006.

Mahindra Thar XUV300 XUV400
Image used for representational purpose only.
Mahindra Thar XUV300 XUV400
Image used for representational purpose only.

Mahindra will be providing Roadside Assistance (RSA) within 50kms to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra-authorised workshop. This service is extended to all, including those without an active RSA. The service teams will be conducting comprehensive inspections and assessing the extent of damage that too free of charge. The manufacturer is also offering special discounts on the customer liability component of the repair invoice. It is important to note that this support initiative will be available until 31st December 2023.

Mahindra is not the only manufacturer that is offering such an initiative. Audi and Volkswagen have also announced that they will also provide RSA. Volkswagen is also offering a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles that are affected by floods and the manufacturer has issued new guidelines to ensure that manpower and spare parts are available at the service centres.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of Thar driving through flooded Chennai

In other news, Mahindra is planning to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles in India from January 2024 owing to rising inflation and higher commodity prices. Mahindra is not the only manufacturer who is going to increase the prices. India's biggest car manufacturer in terms of sales volume, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will hike the prices of its cars in the country from 1st January next year, owing to rising production and operational costs. Tata Motors too announced that its cars will be pricier from January 2024. Not only the mass market car manufacturers, luxury carmaker like Audi is ready to walk the same path.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2023, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Thar Chennai floods cyclone Michaung

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
QUPET® Portable High Pressure Foot Activated Air Pump Compressor Air Pump for Car, Bike, Bicycle, Football Pump fits Universal Presta and Schrader
Rs. 474 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.