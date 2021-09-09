Check out the monster EV trucks deployed by Tata Steel at Jamshedpur plant

Electric vehicles (EVs) are hardly limited to personal and fleet space and have been proving their worth in the commercial and logistics space as well. In a move that may have big potential for clean mobility, Tata Steel has now started making use of EVs to transport finished steel at Jamshedpur which is the second such Tata facility, after the one in UP's Sahibabad, to make use of battery power for transportation.

Tata Steel organized the inaugural run on Wednesday between Billet Yard to Beekay Steel Plant as part of its move towards sustainable mobility solutions. The private steel major plans to deploy 27 such EVs, each with a minimum load capaity of 35 tonne of steel. Of these, 15 EVs will be made use of at the Jamshedpur plant while the remaining 12 will be in Sahibabad.

The flag-off ceremony for the EVs deployed by Tata Steel at its Jamshedpur facility. (Twitter/@TataSteelLtd)

Each of these EVs have a a 2.5 tonne, 275kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The cooling system is believed to be cutting edge and along with an enhanced battery management system, these vehicles can even operate at 60 degree celsius ambient temperatures. Powered by a 160 kWh charger, the battery pack can be charged from zero to full in around 95 minutes. It is claimed that because there is no tailpipe emissions, each of these EVs would bring down GHG footprint by around 125 tonne of CO2 each year.

(With inputs from PTI)