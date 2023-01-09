CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for up to five years

State-owned energy subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) on Monday said that it has invited bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for a period of up to five years. The bids have been invited from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)/leasing agencies/NBFCs for leasing the 4-watt battery-based cars to various departments and autonomous bodies across 18 states and Union Territories for a tenure of three to five years.

These states/UTs include Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, among others. Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) will charge a service fee for making available the aggregated demand for cars.

Speaking about the move, Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL told PTI, "The demand for replacement of fleet is increasing very significantly. I hope that through the design of appropriate structures, we are able to meet that need and involve other stakeholders. We urge OEMs and leasing agencies to participate in this project and together build the ecosystem for a total transformation to clean transportation."

Earlier this year in August, CESL informed setting up of Ladakh's first-ever solar energy-powered electric vehicle charging station. The company has shared a tweet with a video showing the Hyundai Kona electric vehicles being charged at the station. It also claims that this EV charging station comes as a step toward Ladakh's pursuit to become a net zero region.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the EESL, which works for the enhancement of electric vehicles and EV charging stations across India.

