CES 2024: Volkswagen announces ChatGPT AI integration into its vehicles

The world's leading electronics trade fair held from 9 to 12 January in Las Vegas brings a lot of new technological showcases and now even automobile manufacturers are using the platform to announce their new features. This year, Volkswagen announced that they will be integrating ChatGPT AI into their vehicles. The ChatGPT will work along with their IDA voice assistant. The manufacturer says that the customers would be able to research content while driving the car and the voice assistant would read out the content to them.

The new chatbot is offered in conjunction with the latest generation of infotainment in the following models: ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf. Volkswagen calls the new feature, Cerence Chat Pro and the AI features will not only be useful to research something. The assistant would also be able to control the infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions.

There is no need to make an account, install a new application or activate ChatGPT. The AI features will work out of the box and it will be activated by saying "Hello IDA" or pressing the button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically prioritises whether a vehicle function should be executed, a destination searched or the temperature adjusted. If the request cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system, it is forwarded anonymously to AI and the familiar Volkswagen voice responds.

Volkswagen says that ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data and questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection.

"Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards. Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products," says Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for Technical Development.

