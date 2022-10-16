Can cars ever be perfectly aerodynamic? Porsche designers bank on teardrop shape

Designing a car with impeccable aerodynamics can bring on some major challenges which are tough to tackle in the real world.

Aerodynamic vehicles have often been touted as machines that can cut through wind resistance and deliver on the promise of enhanced performance. The design highlight has received an increased focus in current times of electric vehicles (EVs) where range is a crucial factor. But how far can automotive designers really go to ensure the most advanced profile in this regard?

Aerodynamic experts say that a car with the best-streamlined shape will look like a teardrop. Lead Engineer Aerodynamics and Thermal Management at Porsche Engineering Marcel Straub said, “That’s because it has a shape that air can flow around with particularly low resistance—round at the front and tapered at the rear, so there’s no ‘wake’ and no drag against the direction of travel." This feature is measured by drag and the drag value of a teardrop is 0.05 which is impossible to reach in real life.

(Also read | India will have urban air mobility in form of eVTOLs, says aviation minister )

Even if one successfully gives a car the pear shape, it will pose some major challenges like housing the engine, passengers or having a space to carry luggage. Wheels also put up a difficult test when seen from an aerodynamics development viewpoint as these cause air turbulence and energy-sapping airflows that occurs in their wheel arches. The vehicle's proximity to the ground is another hiccup which according to experts prevents a perfectly symmetrical flow around the teardrop.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry )

With robotaxis and flying cars that automakers are planning for future mobility, one can see this issue to be taken care of. One might soon see teardrop-shaped robotaxis flying with propellers at the pointy end. A study earlier this year concluded that the air taxi market may touch $1.5 trillion by 2040. With the construction of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) infrastructure by the South Korean government is being touted as one of the next-generation mobility technologies that will reduce the issue of excessive traffic on roads and will also improve the movement of vehicles.

First Published Date: