Bugatti Chiron's production hits 400 units milestone, brand will make 100 more

The Chiron will be produced in limited numbers. Only 500 will be made for the entire world.

Hypercar manufacturer, Bugatti has announced that they have rolled out the 400th Chiron from their factory. The manufacturer will only be making 500 units including the special editions. The 400th unit was of the Chiron Super Sport so the brand will only be making 100 units more of the Chiron. Bugatti says that no two cars will be similar, such is the vast array of personalization options available to customers.

A lot of research and development has gone to produce each and every part of the Chiron. The carbon fibre panels are placed precisely on the advanced monocoque chassis by the craftsmen. The painting or finishing process is so detailed that achieving the desired effect requires up to eight layers in the top coat alone, each one polished to a perfect, deep and lustrous mirror finish.

The 400th unit of the Chiron is finished in a bare carbon fibre body, tinted dark green has been chosen by its owner. The interior gets a full leather upholstery combination split of “Green" and “Beluga Black" for the seats. The rest of the interior is finished in “Beluga Black" with carbon fibre elements and “Black Anodized" interior trim parts. The customer also opted for the optional Sky View roof which lets in a lot of light.

Powering the Chiron Super Sport is the legendary 8.0-litre W16 engine that is twin-turbocharged. It produces 1,600 Ps of max power which is 100 Ps more than the standard Chiron. The torque output is rated at 1,600 Nm and is available between 2,000 rpm and 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch unit that drives all four wheels. Chiron Super Sport is capable of accelerating to 300 km/h in 12.1 seconds, with a top speed of 440 km/h.

