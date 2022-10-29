HT Auto
Home Auto News Bugatti Chiron's Production Hits 400 Units Milestone, Brand Will Make 100 More

Bugatti Chiron's production hits 400 units milestone, brand will make 100 more

The Chiron will be produced in limited numbers. Only 500 will be made for the entire world.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 18:20 PM
The 400th unit of the Chiron is the Super Sport version.
The 400th unit of the Chiron is the Super Sport version.
The 400th unit of the Chiron is the Super Sport version.
The 400th unit of the Chiron is the Super Sport version.

Hypercar manufacturer, Bugatti has announced that they have rolled out the 400th Chiron from their factory. The manufacturer will only be making 500 units including the special editions. The 400th unit was of the Chiron Super Sport so the brand will only be making 100 units more of the Chiron. Bugatti says that no two cars will be similar, such is the vast array of personalization options available to customers.

A lot of research and development has gone to produce each and every part of the Chiron. The carbon fibre panels are placed precisely on the advanced monocoque chassis by the craftsmen. The painting or finishing process is so detailed that achieving the desired effect requires up to eight layers in the top coat alone, each one polished to a perfect, deep and lustrous mirror finish. 

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tunwal Sport 63 48v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tunwal Sport 63 48v
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
888 cc
₹11.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹46,375 - 64,635 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport (HT Auto photo)
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport
₹40,000 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Bugatti reveals W16 Mistral hypercar; bids goodbye to its legendary W16 engine)

The 400th unit of the Chiron is finished in a bare carbon fibre body, tinted dark green has been chosen by its owner. The interior gets a full leather upholstery combination split of “Green" and “Beluga Black" for the seats. The rest of the interior is finished in “Beluga Black" with carbon fibre elements and “Black Anodized" interior trim parts. The customer also opted for the optional Sky View roof which lets in a lot of light.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Powering the Chiron Super Sport is the legendary 8.0-litre W16 engine that is twin-turbocharged. It produces 1,600 Ps of max power which is 100 Ps more than the standard Chiron. The torque output is rated at 1,600 Nm and is available between 2,000 rpm and 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch unit that drives all four wheels. Chiron Super Sport is capable of accelerating to 300 km/h in 12.1 seconds, with a top speed of 440 km/h.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 18:20 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Hypercar Chiron
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

How to book an Ola electric scooter online?
How to book an Ola electric scooter online?
Bugatti Chiron's production hits 400 units milestone, brand will make 100 more
Bugatti Chiron's production hits 400 units milestone, brand will make 100 more
Gear up for this Mahindra EV next year
Gear up for this Mahindra EV next year
Autonomous driving cars face uncertain path to US deployment
Autonomous driving cars face uncertain path to US deployment
In pics: Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser with 160 hp
In pics: Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser with 160 hp

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city