HT Auto
Home Auto News BMW to discontinue its i3 electric hatchback soon, blame it on diminishing sales

BMW to discontinue its i3 electric hatchback soon, blame it on diminishing sales

BMW i3 is the first electric vehicle that BMW introduced in 2013.BMW i3 offers a range of 130 to 160 km on a single charge.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 02:26 PM
BMW i3 electric vehicle. (BMW)
BMW i3 electric vehicle. (BMW)

The production of BMW i3, the first series-production model of BMW i, will be reportedly phased out later this year. As per a report by Autocar, a BMW spokesperson informed the final i3 will be rolled out of the assembly line in July.

The US trim of the model went out of production last year following diminishing sales, however, the EV has been a hit in the European region as sales figures reflected increasing demand until the pandemic hit.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The company spokesperson explained the i3 EV will not get a direct successor as the automaker wants customers to gauge its other electric vehicles. “Today’s customers wanting a fully-electric city car perfectly tailored for urban driving or a compact, but spacious, vehicle for an active lifestyle will be perfectly served by the MINI Electric or the upcoming BMW iX1," reportedly said the spokesperson.

(Also read | BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing)

The BMW i3 electric vehicle was introduced in 2013. It was the first innovative vehicle concept from the Bavarian automaker based on providing sustainable mobility solutions. The electric motor of the EV generated a maximum power output of 170 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. It came with a single-speed transmission and the power flowed to the rear wheels of the vehicle.

The BMW i3 had a lower centre gravity as the battery units were centrally placed. The battery of the EV provided the user with a range of 130 to 160 km when it was fully charged from a conventional domestic power socket, BMW i Wallbox or public charging station.

(Also read | BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC)

In the i range, currently, BMW offers BMW iX, BMW iX M60, BMW i4 and BMW iX3. The company recently launched the BMW iX in India at a price point of 1.16 crores. The electric vehicle promises a range of 425 km on a single charge.

 

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 02:26 PM IST
TAGS: BMW EV EVs Electric vehicles electric mobility BMW iX BMW iX M60 BMW i4 BMW iX3 BMW i3
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BMW to discontinue its i3 electric hatchback soon, blame it on diminishing sales
BMW to discontinue its i3 electric hatchback soon, blame it on diminishing sales
Volkswagen ID. Buzz claims to be its most emotional EV, unveiling on March 9
Volkswagen ID. Buzz claims to be its most emotional EV, unveiling on March 9
Lawsuit filed against Mercedes after soft-close doors of GLE cut man's thumb
Lawsuit filed against Mercedes after soft-close doors of GLE cut man's thumb
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city