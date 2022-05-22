HT Auto
BMW Munich plant enters 100 years, will build Neue Klasse EV platform from 2024

BMW's Munich factory also produces the all-electric BMW i4 which already makes up a quarter of the production volume.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2022, 12:11 PM
BMW Munich factory.  (BMW)
BMW's Munich factory has entered its 100th year and BMW is celebrating the centenary anniversary of the factory. This Munich plant has been producing BMW products since 1922. The factory started with aircraft engines and motorcycles and later on in 1952, it started manufacturing cars. The BMW Munich plant has manufactured some iconic models such as the BMW Isetta, a racing model M3 and the BMW 3 Series since 1975. Milan Nedeljkovic, Member of the Board of Management for Production at BMW AG said, “Our roots are in Munich. This plant is our origin. And our future."

Nedeljkovic also highlighted that it is It’s a high-tech production site and around 900 top-quality BMWs are manufactured here on a daily basis. “Five different models with all types of drive. This proves the high flexibility, but also the vast breadth of experience and skills of the people who work here. They are the driving force behind everything that happens here," he added.

(Also read | BMW iX Flow uses brain activity to change patterns at mental fitness event )

The BMW Munich factory also produces the all-electric BMW i4 which already makes up a quarter of the production volume. BMW shared that the production of the BMW i4 is also growing. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse shared the demand for the fully-electric BMW i4 is constantly increasing among the brand's customers and hence BMW is ramping up production even further. “Next year already, every second vehicle leaving the Munich plant will be fully electric. Going by current plans, that means more than 100,000 BMW i4s from the heart of Munich for customers all over the world," added Zipse. This will push the home factory of the premium auto to increase the manufacturing proportion of BEVs to 50 per cent.

(Also read | BMW i7 seen at Cannes Film Festival for the first time since global debut )

The plant’s structure is currently undergoing a transformation as the site of the former paint shop is being converted into a new body construction facility, and from 2024, BMW will be constructing a completely new assembly to produce the all-electric ‘Neue Klasse’ on the site of the current engine-building facility.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 22 May 2022, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Neue Klasse BMW BMW i4
