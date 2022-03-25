HT Auto
BMW MINI 3-door electric vehicle takes on snowy fields

All-electric BMW MINI three-door is a fifth-generation offering from the brand. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2022, 09:00 AM
The new MINI three-door electric model also promises sufficient interior space. (BMW)
The new MINI three-door electric model also promises sufficient interior space.

BMW has announced it is ready to launch its fifth-generation three-door electric MINI which is currently undergoing testing on the snow grounds at the BMW Group's winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden. BMW said the new MINI three-door EV will be the successor to the current MINI Countryman.

BMW shared the electric drivetrain, high-voltage battery, power electronics and charging technology of the prototypes are already demonstrating the capabilities at extreme temperatures below freezing. The EV is being tested on snow-covered roads and frozen lakes. It also put the electric car's characteristics such as the drive, steering and chassis on the test. The new MINI three-door electric model also promises sufficient interior space.

(Also read | BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20

The automaker mentioned the electric motor of the upcoming MINI three-door has been precisely tuned for optimum power development, reactions, cornering behaviour, suspension and damping characteristics as well as the steering and braking system. The company has integrated all drive and chassis systems in such a manner that will help the later production model to deliver a user the go-kart feeling along with driving comfort.

(Also read | BMW teases new all-electric iX1 crossover, promises 438 km range)

The automaker mentioned the new edition of the model will be offered in an internal combustion engine as well as with a fully electric drive. It has also been shared that it will present the concept study of a crossover model for the premium small car segment. Head of the MINI brand Stefanie Wurst said, “Our iconic MINI 3-door, maximises the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalised touchpoints - and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint."

 

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW MINI MINI EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
