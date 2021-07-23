BMW has teamed up with Acute Art to present its Art Car Collection in augmented reality (AR) form. The project has been launched through the free Acute Art app making it a first of its kind exhibition. Through the app, anyone around the world can access the exhibition. One can get the 360° immersive experience of the exhibition which includes indoors and outdoors.

To download the Acute Art app, one has to scan the QR code that is attached in the PDF using one's smartphone via the App Store or Google Play. After opening the app and one has to select BMW Art Cars followed by selecting a car and then the ‘place’ button. Following this, one has to point the phone towards the floor and tap to place the work then drag the finger across the screen to rotate and scale it.

BMW says that the real Art Cars have been carefully scanned from all angles using a photogrammetry methodology that has captured every detail of the artists’ intervention on the car's surface. Then the cars have been assembled digitally to create an accurate representation of these art cars in AR. Member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands and sales Pieter Nota shares that this collaboration marks BMW's 50 years of cultural association. “The BMW Art Cars are an essential part of the DNA of BMW’s 50-year-long cultural engagement. Finally, they are entering the digital realm and can be accessible everywhere and for everyone. I am excited about the collaboration with Acute Art as we both strive for innovation and cutting edge technology," he adds.

The culture of art cars was initiated by French race car driver and art aficionado Herve Poulain and was conceived in collaboration with the founder of BMW Motorsport Jochen Neerpasch. The first BMW art car was commissioned when Alexander Calder was asked to design Poulain’s BMW race car in 1975. Since then, 19 prominent artists from around the world have designed BMW automobiles of their times representing and reflecting various artistic statements that involved art, design, and technology.