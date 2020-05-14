BMW India initiates service campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has rolled out an extended service campaign across its entire dealer network in the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Under the initiative, BMW customers can avail comprehensive after-sales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function and ensure their vehicles are road-ready at all times, the automaker said.

"BMW Extended Care service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer's cars at all times," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said in a statement.

BMW extended care and service is a 33-point check service and customers can complete the entire booking process online, the automaker said.

The company dealerships will deliver serviced vehicles at customer doorstep after adhering to proper sanitisation process, it added.

