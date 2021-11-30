BMW drivers most likely to have psychopathic tendencies, shows study. Who's next

Can the brand of the car you drive also reveal certain personality traits of yours that may not be instantly evident? Is it possible that owners of a certain automotive brand are more careful, or more brash, than others? While perceptions are one thing, a recent study in the UK involving around 2,000 drivers revealed some interesting points.

In the study conducted by Scrap Car Comparison and a market research firm called 3Gem, the participating drivers were made to take a psychopathy test and were given scores between zero and 36. Any score above 18 was rated as ‘at risk.’ Participating drivers were also asked to reveal the brand of vehicle they move around in.

While the avrage score for all drivers and across most brands was below 18, it was observed that those with BMW scored higher - at 12.1 - than others. And in this case, a higher score denotes more chances of psychopathic tendencies. Next were drivers who own Audi vehicles, at 11.7. The study found that these drivers are more likely to display traits such as ‘superficial charm, grandiose sense of self-worth, and a lack of remorse or guilt.’

Interestingly, drivers of other brands scored significantly lower than those who drive the two Gernman luxury brands. The average score for those with a Fiat (7), Mazda (6.4), Honda (6.3), Ford (6.1), Mercedes (5.9), Citroen (5.8) Volkswagen (5.4) and Hyundai (5.3) were deemed ‘safe.’

While the design of a vehicle and the design philosophy of the brand may also reveal certain personality traits of owners, there is a chance that German luxury brands offering louder and more powerful machines may also have an impact on this. Then there are factors like whether one drives a hybrid, electric, petrol or diesel car. The exterior colour of a car may also reveal personality traits with Gold and Brown scoring high on the test mentioned above.

It is important to note here that the study may have a small sample size and that it is indicative at best.