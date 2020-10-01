BMW on Thursday announced that it will increase pricing of its model range in India by up to 3% from November'20. The company will introduce a price hike across the BMW and MINI product portfolio with effect from November 1, BMW Group India said in a statement.

"BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. The company will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3% from November 1 because of rising costs and depreciating currency," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

With comprehensive solutions and customer-centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and services across the dealer network, the company remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times, he added.

The company sells a range of models under BMW and MINI brands in the country. The range of locally produced cars in the country include the BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

The company also plans to launch the locally produced 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country on October 15.