BMW becomes official partner of Cannes Film Festival, to provide 165 EVs  

EV models such as BMW iX, BMW i4 or BMW iX3 will ferry VIPs and guests at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival in and around the venue.

BMW Group has become the official partner of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival that will be organised in the Côte d'Azur from May 17 to May 28. BMW stated it will offer about 163 electric vehicles for the festival. BMW will be in charge of transfers between the airport, various event locations and hotels with different EV models such as the BMW iX, BMW i4 or BMW iX3. BMW also shared that three units of the new BMW i7 electric sedan unveiled on April 20 will also be available at the film festival.

The all-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan features two electric motors on the front and rear axles and it provides a range of up to 625 kilometres according to the WLTP test cycle. One of the prominent features of the BMW i7 is the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen, offering a panoramic display in 32:9 format with 8K resolution. The screen can be extended from the roof lining and transforms the second row of seats into an exclusive cinema lounge.

Senior Vice President Customer & Brand of BMW AG Jens Thiemer said the Cannes International Film Festival is an important platform for the company because the brand's target group is present. “The film festival and the BMW i7 with its large theatre screen are a perfect match and complement each other, especially as our commitment to the film business has a long tradition," added Thiemer. Samuel Faure, one responsible for the festival's partnerships, said, “We've noticed a strong demand for electric vehicles during the festival in recent years and in BMW we've finally found a partner who can meet it."

BMW vehicles have appeared more than 30,000 times on the silver screen, shared the Bavarian auto company. Models such as the BMW 7 Series and 5 Series sedans have been showcased in spy thrillers. The BMW M models have also been observed in the Mission Impossible films.

