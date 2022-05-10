HT Auto
BMW teases M2 performance sedan, production to start in late 2022

BMW has teased the M2, which comes as the smaller sibling of the M4 performance sedan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 10:39 AM
BMW M2 gets a long front overhand and a rear spoiler on trunk lid. (Image: Instagram/bmwm)
BMW has teased its new M2 performance sedan on its official Instagram page. Despite being camouflaged, the teaser image gives us a hint about what the BMW M2 is going to look like. It comes as the smaller sibling of the BMW M4. The new teaser image reveals the car's bronze-coloured wheels with angular and dual-spoke design. Apart from that, the rear wing on the trunk lid too can be figured out from the image.

(Also read: BMW says large screen displays may get extinct one day)

The upcoming BMW M2 performance sedan comes with a long front overhang that arches to the front. The side sills too appear prominent, while the rear fenders come with muscular proportions. Also, the M2 comes with a dual exhaust layout. The latest teaser image also reveals the wraparound LED taillights and sleek LED headlamps as well.

Inside the cabin, the upcoming BMW M2 performance sedan is expected to come with a pair of large screens for the digital instrument console and infotainment display as well. The centre console houses a gear shifter and a circular dial is there for controlling the Drive software onboard the luxury performance car. It is not clear if the BMW M2 will be available with a manual gearbox along with an automatic unit.

In terms of power source, the BMW M2 is expected to get a revised version of the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine under the long hood. This engine is capable of churning out around 450 hp of power output.

The German luxury car manufacturer is mulling the idea of debuting a new M performance model at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed late next month. With the company starting teasing the new M2, it can not be ruled out that the event would see the unveiling of the BMW M2.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car BMW M2 BMW M4 performance car
