Bentley partners shoemaker to launch limited edition sneakers

Bentley Motors has partnered with shoemaker Dominic Ciambrone, known as The Surgeon, to launch limited-edition line of 10 Bentley-inspired sneakers, all currently reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. As part of the partnership, Bentley will also unveil the 1-of-1 Bentley x The Surgeon vehicle next month during design week at Art Basel Miami. Alongside the car, one buyer will also be given a matching pair of 1-of-1 sneakers – the ‘Bentley x The Surgeon adidas Forum Low’.

Both Bentley and Dominic share values such as sustainability and innovation. The limited-edition sneakers have been made from ultra-premium materials. Each pair of sneaker boasts Bentley's signature diamond quilting, cross-stitching found on the steering wheel, and premium hides that are similar to those used to trim Bentley's interior designs.

The shoe envisions key pillars of Bentley models and showcases special colors unique to their core values. “Creativity and bespoke design is consistently woven into our DNA and has been since 1919, especially as it relates to our private coachbuilding division of Mulliner," said Christophe Georges, President & CEO, Bentley Americas.

The carmaker's focus on performance is reflected by Titan Grey and Cricket Ball deep red color palette, and the shoe mimics the performance-ready athletic stance of the Continental GT Speed Convertible. This Bentley car is the pinnacle of performance open-air grand touring.

Saddle colored details inside the shoe compliments its calm-colored exterior and reflects the well-being focus of the Bentley model Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure. The model comes in Portofino blue exterior colour.

The sneakers get a pinnacle design to match the upcoming bespoke Mulliner collaboration car – a stealth Beluga (Black) and Anthracite (Dark Grey Metallic) exterior with complementing Linen and Beluga interior.

