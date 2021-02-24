Bentley begins research on recycling of electric motors

Bentley Motors has announced that it is conducting a three-year research study that aims to revolutionise the sustainability of electric motors by delivering a breakthrough in the recycling of these motors.

The result of the research could see recycled rare-earth magnets being used in selected ancillary motors for the very first time and supporting Bentley's commitment to offer only hybrid vehicles by 2026 and pure electric ones by 2030.

The study, titled RaRE (Rare-earth Recycling for E-machines) aims to devise a method of extracting magnets from waste electronics and repurpose them into new recyclable magnets for use within bespoke ancillary motors. The electric motors created using this technique will also minimise complexity through manufacture. "RaRE promises a step-change in electrical recyclability, providing a source of truly bespoke, low voltage motors for a number of different applications," said Matthias Rabe, Member of the Board for Engineering, Bentley Motors. "We are confident the results will provide a basis for fully sustainable electric drives."

Bentley's latest study highlights its commitment towards sustainable luxury mobility. The new study will run in parallel to its OCTOPUS research programme which aims to deliver a breakthrough in e-axle electric powertrains, utilising a fully integrated, free from rare-earth magnet e-axle that supports electric vehicle architectures.

Similar to OCTOPUS, RaRE is also funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and will be delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. In fact, the research is a being led by a six-partner R&D consortium that aims to deliver the first application by 2026.

The luxury carmaker's other initiative towards sustainable mobility, in line with its Bentley's Beyond100 Strategy announced in November last year, includes its new campus aimed towards evolving its carbon neutral headquarters to prepare for an electrified future. As part of its other strategic investments, the company also plans to open a new engineering test facility and R&D buildings in the Pyms Lane site in its campus in the UK.