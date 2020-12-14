Bentley opens single-site campus in a push to electrification, carbon neutrality

Bentley Motors has officially opened of its new campus with the company’s entire facilities now encompassed within a single site in Crewe, England. The new campus extends the carmaker's headquarters to a new expanded footprint. The move aims to evolve Bentley's carbon neutral headquarters to prepare for an electrified future.

The carmaker's 80-year-old headquarters has now been transformed into the UK’s single carbon neutral luxury car factory. The occasion was marked by a parade of new and old Bentley vehicles that drove down the iconic Pyms Lane site. The convoy included the 1929 4½-litre supercharged Team Car, the Blower Continuation Series ‘Car Zero’ and a range of current generation Bentleys.

The creation of the new campus took place following years of planning, consultation and support from local authorities. The facility will be home to around 4,000 Bentley colleagues. The expansion was made possible as Pyms Lane and Sunnybank Road, two roads which previously traversed through Bentley’s headquarters, have now been closed to the public. Bentley says this enables a safer, more efficient and secure modern manufacturing facility which can develop and expand in line with the company's long-term aspirations.

A parade of Bentley vehicles driving down the Pyms Lane site.

All this is in line with Bentley's Beyond100 Strategy announced in November. "We are accelerating our path to electrification and end-to-end carbon neutrality, and we can only achieve these ambitions through world-class facilities," says Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley.

As part of its strategic investments, the company also plans to open a new engineering test facility and R&D buildings in the Pyms Lane site, which has remained the carmaker's address since 1946. Both these facilities will further support Bentley’s journey towards electrification.

The Beyond100 Strategy also includes switching the entire model range to offer exclusively plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026, and fully electric vehicles by 2030.