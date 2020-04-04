The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellation or postponement of several big ticket auto events since March this year. The Beijing Auto Show 2020 became the latest victim of the crisis.

Originally slated for April 21 to April 30, one of the biggest auto shows in Asia now stands deferred under the present circumstances. The organisers of the event have confirmed that it will now take place in September this year, if the crisis ends in time.

The organisers of the Beijing Auto Show issued a statement saying, “In light of the serious challenged posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, after close consultation with the parties involved, we, on behalf of the Beijing 2020 Auto Show Organising Committee, have decided to postpone the car show that originally was planned in the old and new venues of the China International Exhibition Centre in April this year, in order to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators."

The organisers also said, “The Beijing 2020 Auto Show is rescheduled for the following dates: September 26 to October 5, 2020."

The Beijing Auto Show has joined an elite list of events to have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since March first week, major auto shows in Geneva, Paris, Detroit and New York have been forced to postpone or cancel.

Since the start of the event back in 1990, the Beijing Auto Show has become one of the largest carnival of vehicles across the world. With China being the largest market for automakers, the auto show has garnered a lot of interest in recent years. It alternates with yet another popular auto show in the country - the Shanghai Auto Show - every two years.

Automakers in China are calling on the government to help after industry-wide sales plunged 79% in February to mark their biggest ever monthly decline, with demand pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Even though car sales have hit an all-time low in the world's second-largest economy, China is steadily returning to normal with several media reports highlighting how auto makers are prepping for normal operations. This comes as a stark contrast to what is now happening in many parts of the world where the coronavirus has spread to.

China, the biggest market for electric cars, is considering a reduction in rebates given to buyers and limits on the models that qualify even as it commits to extending the costly subsidy program for another two years.