Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%

Bajaj Auto has reported a total sales figure of 3,19,747 units in July 2023. The overall sales figures saw a dip of 10 per cent when compared to July 2022's figure of 3,54,670 units. However, YTD sales increased by 5 per cent from 12,88,316 units to 13,47,154 units. These figures are from April-July of 2022 and April-July of 2023 respectively.

The domestic sales of two-wheelers increased by 43 per cent from 4,78,802 units to 6,84,921 units. However, the exports fell by 31 per cent from 6,83,410 units to 4,73,249 units. These figures are for YTD April-July of 2022 and April-July of 2023 respectively.

When comparing sales figures for two-wheelers from July 2022 to July 2023. There was an overall decrease of 15 per cent. The exports fell from 1,50,670 units to 1,26,850 units which is a fall of 16 per cent. Domestic sales decreased by 14 per cent from 1,64,384 units to 1,41,990 units.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph India recently launched the Triumph Speed 400 in the Indian market. They took the market by storm with the pricing of the motorcycle. Triumph Speed 400 costs ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom, India. Triumph also showcased the Scrambler 400 X along with the Speed 400. However, the Scrambler 400 X is not going on sale currently. The prices will be revealed in October, later this year.

Also Read : We learned a lot from Honda, says Rajiv Bajaj on Triumph Speed 400 launch

Both motorcycles use a new TR-series engine. It is a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The motorcycle will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at their new manufacturing plant in Chakan. It is called Chakan 2 and the same plant also produces motorcycles for KTM. The company plans to have 100 dealerships by March 2024.

First Published Date: