Bajaj Auto reports negative growth of 16% last month

Bajaj Auto recorded a significant downfall of 35% in the domestic two-wheeler sales last month.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 03:13 PM
Bajaj Auto has announced that it has managed to sell a total of 2,79,337 two-wheelers in the month of Febraury'22. At this performance, the company recorded a de-growth of 16% as previously, it has sold 3,32,563 in the corresponding month a year back.

(Also Read: Top automakers mourn the demise of Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto)

Last month, Bajaj's overall domestic market sales stood at 96,523 units while the exports were recorded at 1,82,814 units. In comparison, the company sold 1,48,934 unit domestically and exported 1,83,629 units in the corresponding month of 2021. The company recorded a significant downfall of 35% in the domestic two-wheeler sales last month.

In terms of YTD FY'22 is concerned, the company sold a total of 35,80,532 units (domestic + exports) which is 9% more than the overall units sold in the corresponding month of 2021. Previously, the company has only sold 32,75,760 units.

Meanwhile, only recently Bajaj Auto has started rolling out a new paint scheme on its popular Pulsar 250 range. The new Blue paint scheme was recently spotted in dealerships, however, no official statement has been rolled out by the company yet. Also, the official company website is yet to display information on the model. 

(Quick read: Five big updates on new Bajaj Pulsar 250)

The latest blue option features a mono-tone finish along with a few highlights of grey and white on the fairing. As found on the other colours in the range, the bike gets a matching engine cowl with blue option too. The company is yet to announce the pricing of the new colour options, but it is expected to retail at the same price tag as the existing options - 1,40,915 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 03:11 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj AUto India Bajaj sales Bajaj sales report
