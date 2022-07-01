HT Auto
Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales stood at 3,15,948 units last month, with an increase of 2% as compared to 3,10,578 units in the same month a year ago.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 01:38 PM
Bajaj Auto has reported a 15% drop in overall domestic sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles to 1,38,351 units last month from 1,61,836 units in the year-ago period. The company's total sales for June stood at 3,47,004 units in June as compared to 3,46,136 units in the same month last year, thanks to export figures that saw a rise of 13% to 2,08,653 units as compared to 1,84,300 vehicles in June of 2021.

The company's total two-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at 3,15,948 units last month, with an increase of 2 per cent as compared to 3,10,578 units in the same month a year ago. However, its domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 per cent to 1,25,083 vehicles as against 1,55,640 units in June of 2021, the company reported.

Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler exports last month grew 23 per cent to 1,90,865 units as compared to 1,54,938 vehicles in the year-ago period, whereas its total commercial vehicles sales dropped 13% to 31,056 units in June as compared to 35,558 vehicles in the year-ago period.

In a separate development, Bajaj Auto recently hiked prices across its KTM bikes range with the highest-selling 200 Duke now priced at 1.90 lakh, becoming 1,472 more expensive The smaller 125 version has also become dearer, and is now available at 1,75,942 as against 1,74,214 previously.

Early last month, Bajaj Auto inaugurated its newly built EV manufacturing plant at Pune’s Akurdi, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the late Rahul Bajaj. Bajaj had previously rolled out the first Chetak in 1970s from Akrudi plant. The newly inaugurated plant will help the company match up with the growing demand for its electric scooter.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 01:38 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto
