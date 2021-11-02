Audi Q5 SUV gears up for launch: Five key highlights

Audi India is all set to launch the 2021 Q5 facelift SUV this month. While the company has been betting big on its range of electric vehicles, it is the Q5 that is likely to still garner max attention, and possibly return to the top of its sales chart, after a hiatus caused by switch to BS 6 emission norms.

The Audi Q5 is back, almost anyway, and back to renew the fight once again.

Audi seems to have put in some effort to make this upcoming model sportier and more appealing. And if you are unsure about the EVs that are being offered by the brand and still somewhere a bit more inclined towards ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, these top five highlights of the new SUV may be of special note:

Audi Q5 exterior

The Audi Q5 is just not a facelift of its previous model as the luxury automaker has gone ahead to give it a fresh exterior. The SUV will sport a wider single-frame octagonal grille with a new set of LED headlights and DRL units. This gives the car a sharper look. It will come with new side skirts and the roof rails get an aluminium finished. This goes in sync with the window-line. Audi has also upgraded the wheels which now measure to 19-inch and will come with new five double-spoke alloys.

Audi Q5 variant details and cabin highlights

Audi will offer dual-tone theme interiors with two options for its two trims, Performance Plus and Technology. The automaker has kept the interiors spacious and simple for a sharp minimalistic look. The highlight of the interior is the 10.1-inch touchscreen that is equipped with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. It also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Audi's latest MMI Touch and voice controls. With the availability of buttons at the front seats, one can adjust it to his or her own comfort.

Audi has also added damping control to the suspension which, along with Quattro technology in the new SUV.

Audi Q5 new features: Phone box with wireless charging facility

Audi has added a new phone box for wireless charging and also has a charging port that is compatible with USB C type cables. It has significant storage space for the user. Besides this, the user will get a 12.3-inch screen that will display all information related to driving and navigation. The user can switch to different views with the help of a button located on the steering wheel.

Ambient Lighting

Audi has put effort to make the ambience of the new SUV more appealing by providing a large sunroof and also 30 colours that the user can choose from. To set the ambience further, the premium automaker has provided Bang and Olufsen music system with two options, 19-speakers with 755-watt output and 10-speakers with 180-watt.

Improved drivetrain

Audi has made the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine under the hood better that will provide the user with smoother drive dynamics. This engine is capable of creating a power output of 249 hp of power and 370 Nm of torque. It will come in five different drive modes like Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Auto and the new Off-Road mode. The Quattro all-wheel-drive technology will pack the new SUV with more power. Audi has also added damping control to the suspension to make the car glide smoothly through potholes and off-road bumps.