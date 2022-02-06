Audi mulling local production of electric cars in India, aims more volume

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi India is considering the production of electric vehicles locally in the country as it aims to increase its volume.Audi has launched five EVs in India in the last seven months.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Feb 2022, 02:40 PM
File photo of Audi e-tron. 

Audi is weighing the feasibility of manufacturing electric vehicles locally in India as it aims to step up its volume, said a senior company official. As the German automaker plans to go all-electric from 2033, the brand shared it is a matter of time before EVs will be locally produced as its electric products so far have received a good response.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company is in the process of continuous evaluation to gauge the acceptability of electric mobility in the country. “But you have to also understand (that) we have, as Audi India or Audi AG, already decided that by 2033 we will become an all-electric car company. So, it's a matter of time. It's a question of when, not if that whether we will do it," added Dhillon.

(Also read | Audi India cooking up a blend of niche and volume car models in its 2022 brew)

Audi India has launched five electric vehicles in the country in the last seven months. The electric vehicles launched are e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT. The brand registered a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India last year compared to 1,639 units in 2020. “So far, it has been extremely successful. This is one segment, which actually has performed even better than what we initially anticipated," Dhillon said.

Audi India head also mentioned the company’s product portfolio in the EV segment is currently strong enough to cater to the customer needs for next coming years.

(Also read | 2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights)

Audi's competition Mercedes-Benz has announced that it would locally assemble its EQS electric sedan in India and would be launched in the market in the fourth quarter of 2022. This upcoming EV would add to the all-electric SUV EQC, which was launched as a fully imported unit in October 2020 at a price of 1.07 crore.

(With inputs of PTI)

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2022, 02:40 PM IST
TAGS: Audi e-tron 50 Audi e-tron 55 Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Audi e-tron GT Audi RS e-tron GT Audi Audi India electric car electric vehicle
