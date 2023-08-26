HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Indian Government To Lease 20 Armoured Audi Cars For G20 Summit 2023

Indian government to lease 20 armoured Audi cars for G20 Summit 2023

The Indian government has announced that it will lease 20 Audi bullet-resistant cars at the cost of 18 crore for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, 2023. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed the development. The Audi armoured cars will be used for the security needs of the foreign dignitaries who will attend the G20 Summit.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2023, 18:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Delhi Police along with Traffic Police officials conducts a Carcade Rehearsals for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police along with Traffic Police officials conducts a Carcade Rehearsals for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at Kartavya Path in New Delhi

India will host the G20 Summit for the first time, which will have leaders from over 20 nations in attendance. The cars will be used to ferry the visiting dignitaries over the two-day period. PIB Fact Check also clarified that the provision of bullet-resistant cars is a standard protocol procedure for all Head of State (HoS) and Head of Government (HoG) visits.

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi next month and is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan between September 9 and 10. Apart from the ITPO Convention Centre, foreign dignitaries will be visiting other venues including Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House). The guests will also visit the new convention centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron
₹ 1.18 - 1.31 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

This year’s G20 Summit is open for discussion on several important issues including advancing green growth and climate finance; promoting rapid, inclusive, and adaptable economic expansion, expediting progress towards sustainable development goals; navigating technological transformations and developing digital public infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions to suit the 21st century and fostering Development under women's leadership.

The G20 Summit comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, T¼rkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union. The countries invited this year include Bangladesh, Comoros, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2023, 18:52 PM IST
TAGS: bulletproof cars G20 Summit

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
24% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 249
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.