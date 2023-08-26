Indian government to lease 20 armoured Audi cars for G20 Summit 2023

The Indian government has announced that it will lease 20 Audi bullet-resistant cars at the cost of ₹18 crore for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, 2023. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed the development. The Audi armoured cars will be used for the security needs of the foreign dignitaries who will attend the G20 Summit.

India will host the G20 Summit for the first time, which will have leaders from over 20 nations in attendance. The cars will be used to ferry the visiting dignitaries over the two-day period. PIB Fact Check also clarified that the provision of bullet-resistant cars is a standard protocol procedure for all Head of State (HoS) and Head of Government (HoG) visits.

✔️ The Government of India has leased 20 Audi Bullet Resistant cars for 18 crores to accommodate the security needs of #G20 visiting Leaders. No cars have been purchased.



✔️Provision of BR cars is a standard protocol procedure for all HoS/HoG visits.



The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi next month and is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan between September 9 and 10. Apart from the ITPO Convention Centre, foreign dignitaries will be visiting other venues including Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House). The guests will also visit the new convention centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

This year’s G20 Summit is open for discussion on several important issues including advancing green growth and climate finance; promoting rapid, inclusive, and adaptable economic expansion, expediting progress towards sustainable development goals; navigating technological transformations and developing digital public infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions to suit the 21st century and fostering Development under women's leadership.

The G20 Summit comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, T¼rkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union. The countries invited this year include Bangladesh, Comoros, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.

