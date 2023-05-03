Dubai Police car collection: This Audi electric sports car is new addition

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 03, 2023

Dubai Police is known for its collection of supercars and SUVs

The latest addition is the Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car

The car comes wrapped in white and green Dubai Police livery

It was recently shown for the first time at the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai

The RS e-tron GT will be used to patrol popular tourist destinations 

It will be the first electric sports car in Dubai Police's fleet

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300  is also a part if the department's collection

Other cars include Genesis GV80, Audi R8 coupe 

 Mercedes-Benz G-Class to Ferrari and Lamborghini models are part of the fleet too
