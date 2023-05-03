Dubai Police car collection: This Audi electric sports car is new addition

Dubai Police is known for its collection of supercars and SUVs
The latest addition is the Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car
The car comes wrapped in white and green Dubai Police livery
It was recently shown for the first time at the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai
The RS e-tron GT will be used to patrol popular tourist destinations
It will be the first electric sports car in Dubai Police's fleet
Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is also a part if the department's collection
Other cars include Genesis GV80, Audi R8 coupe
Mercedes-Benz G-Class to Ferrari and Lamborghini models are part of the fleet too