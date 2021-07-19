Audi India offers digital solutions for upcoming e-tron, e-tron Sportback EVs

Audi India on Monday announced a slew of digital solutions and initiatives for its e-tron-50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback electric vehicles that are slated to launch in the country on July 22. The digital solutions include Savings and Range Calculator, Charging Time Calculator, Audi e-tron Hub, e-tron on Audi Shop, Digital Retail as well as State-of-Charge relay. All these services are available on the ‘myAudi Connect’ app.

With its digital solutions, Audi aims to make the experience of owning an EV enjoyable and hassle-free for its customers. These solutions will help the driver of the e-tron vehicles stay informed about the available charge on the vehicle, the range that can be covered as per the real-time driving conditions as well as the distance of the nearest compatible charging station.

Further, the dedicated Audi e-tron Hub will give customers access to guides on the basics of e-tron such as setting up of charging equipment, setting up recuperation levels and also information on how to maximize the electric vehicle's range. "With solutions like these, we aim to eliminate range anxiety and make this EV journey a memorable one," said Audi India Head, Balbir Dhillon.

The Savings Calculator helps customers keep a track of the running costs of the vehicle and its carbon emissions. The Range and Charging time Calculator takes into account the different driving modes and factors to give an estimate of distance one can cover with the vehicle.

The State-of-Charge relay depicts the current charge level of the e-tron along with the distance-to-empty or how many kilometers the vehicle can drive for before the charge gets drained. This feature particularly helps alleviate range anxiety. Also, owners can get a reference to all the nearby charging stations compatible with the EV.

Owners can also get access to 24*7 Road Side Assistance through the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. The digital solutions hub also allows purchase of exclusive Audi e-tron branded accessories and merchandise as well as additional chargers using Audi Shop.