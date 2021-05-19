Audi India on Wednesday announced it is extending the standard warranty and extended warranty timelines as well as extending service plans for its customers in the country amid lockdown and restrictions in place in all parts of the country owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

With customers facing challenges to take their vehicles to services centres in current times, Audi has become just one of many car and two-wheeler companies to have announced such an extension. The luxury car maker stated in a press release that all standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans which were otherwise meant to expire in April, May and June will now be extended till June 30. "In line with the need of the hour of staying home and staying safe, we are rolling out extensions for existing Auto customers til June 30," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, stated. "Audi customeers can be rest assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars."

Most states in the country have enforced lockdowns while a few others have restrictions - night and weekend - in place. This is in a bid to check on the rate of transmission of Covid-19 infections. Cases have sky-rocketed since April, forcing authorities to take drastic but necessary measures.