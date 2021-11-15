Ather customers can avail all connectivity features free of cost starting today

Customers who do not have an active connectivity pack currently will now start seeing all the Connect Lite/Pro features. While the remote charge monitoring feature lets owners know how much juice is still left in the electric scooter, the personal ride statistics feature lets riders know the distance travelled, speed and the efficiency of the drive.

The Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer currently offers two electric scooters in the country - 450X and 450 Plus. The EV manufacturer plans to add more variants to its 450 product line in the next few years. Ather is also planning to create a new product in the scooter segment in the next two years. The startup aims to expand its reach to around 50 cities across the country by March next year, and 100 cities in another two years.

Ather also operates its own charging network, called Ather Grid, and the EV maker recently introduced the next-gen Grid 2.0 version of its charging infrastructure. The new-gen fast charging infrastructure network comes with enhanced features such as over-the-air (OTA) updates capability. The company aims to add 500 more charging grids across cities by the end of FY22, with all the new installations being the next-gen Ather Grid 2.0.