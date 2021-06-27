Aston Martin is celebrating the centenary of its oldest surviving car – 'A3' – by building a special tribute based on one of its most dynamic series production sports cars - the new Vantage Roadster.

The A3 was the third of the five Aston Martin prototype cars constructed before series production started. It was fitted with a 1.5-litre, 11 hp, four cylinder side valve engine and was often seen with a streamlined racing body.

The special Vantage Roadster that pays homage to the A3 has been built by the carmaker's Q customization division and capture's the spirit of the brand's oldest surviving sportscar. Q will make just three examples of the special car. The Roadster's grille features bright aluminium surround and black square mesh portraying the retro finished look of ‘A3’. Aston Martin’s heritage badge, used at the time of launch of the ‘A3’, is also featured on the mesh.

The special Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

U nique side fender panels fixed with a saddle leather strap take design inspiration from the exposed aluminium bonnet and bonnet strap seen on the 1921 car. The panels have been hand polished by Ecurie Bertelli, the leading specialist in pre-war Aston Martin models. Adding to this design is the engraved ‘No 3’ as a representation of the stamping seen on the original. Additionally, the exclusive specification also features a set of bronze brake calipers, representing the bronze detailing on ‘A3’, whilst also complementing the bespoke 20-inch Lightweight Forged Gloss Black wheels.

On the inside, the seats have been micro-perforated along with the embroidered heritage Aston Martin script on the rear cubby lid – the same script used by Aston Martin in 1921. The Obsidian Black interior specification gets two seat tans - the Chestnut Tan leather accents and Chestnut Tan Contrast stitching.

The rotaries on the Vantage Roadster take inspiration from the brass features seen throughout the ‘A3’s interior. These have been specially cast from brass to create a heritage ambience. The centre console features an embossed period correct heritage Aston Martin logo.