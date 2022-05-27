HT Auto
Asia Road Racing Championship 2022: Honda India Racing Team lands in Malaysia

Honda Racing India, the solo Indian racing team from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set for Round 2 of Asia Road Racing Championship 2022.
By : ANI
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 05:47 PM
This weekend, the duo of Indian riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will fight against 16 Asian riders from 6 countries.
This weekend, the duo of Indian riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will fight against 16 Asian riders from 6 countries.
This weekend, the duo of Indian riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will fight against 16 Asian riders from 6 countries.
This weekend, the duo of Indian riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will fight against 16 Asian riders from 6 countries.

Honda Racing India, the solo Indian racing team from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set for Round 2 of Asia Road Racing Championship 2022.

After the inaugural round in Thailand in March'22, Asia's toughest motorsports racing championship has now reached the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. This weekend, the duo of Indian riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will fight against 16 Asian riders from 6 countries (Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) in Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

Commenting on the upcoming round 2, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer - Brand and Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "The 2022 ARRC season started on a good note for Honda Racing India. Both Rajiv and Senthil lapped up valuable points for the team. Having prior experience of the Sepang International Circuit along with the sense of competition after round 1, our boys are targeting further improvements. As we enter round 2 this weekend, we are optimistic and looking forward to make the most out of it."

Leading the ARRC charge in Asia Production (AP250) class is the experienced Rajiv Sethu for whom 2022 is his 4th season in ARRC. It was at Sepang that Rajiv recorded the best ever finish by Indian rider in AP250 class of ARRC at 11th spot in his 2019 outing. All charged up to show his prowess at Sepang, Rajiv enters the round with 8 points already in his kitty.

Not only for Rajiv, Sepang is a special track for his teammate Senthil Kumar too. After all, it was in his debut ARRC race here that he notched his first Top 14 finish and earned 2 points for the Indian team. Post round 1 of 2022 season, Senthil currently stands at 15th with 3 points.

Looking forward to round 2 of ARRC, Rajiv Sethu said, "I can't wait to get back on racetrack at Sepang. The grid looks impressive. Every single rider up there is a tough competitor for me. With the support of my team, the guidance of my mentor and assistance by skilled technicians I am confident of gaining better results in this round."

Marking his second year in the championship, Senthil Kumar said, "I am really happy to return to Sepang. It is a very special track for me as I recorded my best performance of ARRC on this circuit. For this round, my plan is to keep working hard and climb higher on the leader board."

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 05:47 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda ARRC ARRC Asia Road Racing Championship ARRC 2022
