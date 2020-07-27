Ashok Leyland expands digital solutions for commercial vehicles

Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland on Monday expanded its digital solutions, Digital Marketplace for commercial vehicles and also showcased the next generation solutions DigitAL Nxt, a statement said.

It would help customers in vehicle tracing and tracking, fuel management, service due reminders and quick reactive support, among others.

Launched in 2017 for CVs (commercial vehicles), Digital Marketplace consists of i-Alert, LeyKart, ServiceMandi and e-Diagnostics.

DigitAL Nxt comprises i-Alert 3.0, AL Cares and Uptime Solution Centre, the release said adding that it will empower customers to better manage their business and enhance profitability.

"This will ensure that the customer enjoys the highest uptime with our vehicles and these solutions are unparalleled in the industry," said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and CEO (chief executive officer) of Ashok Leyland.

i-Alert 3.0 is the industry-first cutting-edge enhanced telematics application addressing the technical complexities of BS-VI to monitor vital vehicle information and manage their fleet, the company said.

This solution offers diverse benefits including tracking and tracing of the vehicles, geo-fencing, trip management, route deviation tracking, fuel management, alerts, service reminders, driver monitoring and dealer locator, it added.

AL Cares features range from quick access to vehicle details, e-locker facility to store and access all vehicle-related documents, service due to reminders, convenient service booking, real-time alerts, dealer-service locator, the company said.

The Uptime Solution Centre is a platform that helps detect potential issues well in advance and also offers real-time analysis of vehicle parameters to enable quick reactive support to get the vehicle back on road swiftly.

