Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, launched its range of modular trucks AVTR today through a digital premier.

The new modular trucks will come with i-Gen6 BS 6 technology. The company said the modular platform is a first of its kind in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Rigid trucks, Tippers and Tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category.

Launching the new range of trucks, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland Vipin Sondhi said, “With the launch of AVTR, we are very proud that we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS 6 norms and development of a whole new platform, in one swift move. This gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive."

The company claims the new modular platform will enable its customers to configure vehicles that are best-suited to their applications and business needs. During the presentation, Ashok Leyland emphasised how the AVTR platform will deliver better operational economics for its customers.

Sondhi said, "AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time. This new platform has been extensively tested in different terrains and done over 6 million kilometres of field running. It truly stands for quality, reliability and backed with the extensive service network, it is going to give our customers a huge advantage and in turn catapult us ahead of competition."

Anuj Kathuria, COO of Ashok Leyland, said, "We have been seeding some of the vehicles from the AVTR range, with our select customers and the feedback has been very encouraging. Early reports from these customers suggest we have successfully helped them improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost."

The company feels that the new AVTR platform would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage owing to virtually millions of combinations, for any kind of customer. The company claims that the modular platform will also provide improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability, and is supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.