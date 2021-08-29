Artist hand-paints body panels of his own one-off Porsche 911 Carrera commission

Porsche recently delivered a 911 Carrera sports car to renowned South African artist Nelson Makamo and the vehicle looks like a reflection of his personal canvas. The artist hand-painted certain parts and body panels of the vehicle before they were fitted together by the car maker. These parts include the rear bumper, front seat mouldings, door panel inserts and handles, dash panel inserts, the parking brake console and side mirror covers.



The key fob of the vehicle has also been hand-painted by the artist. With various painted body panels, the car's interior seems to be splashed by a lots of vibrant hues. The artist's name has also been etched at the entrance points. Area near the painted mirror caps features his signature in yellow.



The door panel insert on the left side features the inscription ‘Mma’ – meaning ‘mother’ in Makamo’s native language of Sepedi. It also marks the first time he has mentioned his mother in his artwork. The artist calls the project as ‘My Life in Motion’. The personalized 911 Carrera's features mentions via his artwork, of various people that Makamo has encountered along the way.

Back seat covers of the one-off Porsche 911 Carrera

The artist who always dreamed of owning a Porsche wanted the vehicle to feature every aspect of his life and thus, together with Porsche, he converted his dream car into a moving canvas. "I always knew I was going to own a Porsche, I just never knew that my relationship with the brand would start this way," he said.



The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera was built through the personalization program - Porsche Exclusive Manufaktu - offered by Porsche South Africa. While people can virtually choose from an endless array of options available for personalization, Makamo's commission is one of the most unique creations so far. “This is a truly bespoke art installation worthy of any gallery. When a unique customer such as Nelson chooses to do something extraordinary, we are delighted to accommodate his wishes," said Toby Venter, CEO of Porsche South Africa.