Porsche develops special edition racing car to mark 25th anniversary of Manthey

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing GmbH, Porsche Motorsport has developed a special edition model 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. Designed especially for race tracks, this car is based on the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport.

Porsche shares that the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 adopts many vehicle components and elements from familiar and future Porsche racing cars. Under the hood, a 3.8-litre flat-six twin-turbo engine is capable of producing a power of 691 horsepower. The power in the car is transferred to its rear wheels through a seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch gearbox (PDK). The automaker also informs that the inspiration for the special edition vehicle came from Manthey’s 911 GT3 R, which was fondly called ‘Grello’ by Nürburgring fans for its distinctive green and yellow livery.

The vehicle features a centrally-positioned radiator that provides a steady and optimal airflow to the engine helps it to maintain a stable temperature over a wide speed range. The repositioning of the radiator also ensures better protection against collision damage, adds Porsche. 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 also comes with 18-inch rims with central locking. The rear wing has got new side plates and swan-neck support brackets, which too ensures uninterrupted flow. With headlights featuring a four-stripe design and an edition badge, the car comes with a welded-in safety cage inside. It has been adopted from the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport and also complies with FIA standards.

Director GT Racing Cars Matthias Scholz shares that both Porsche Motorsport and Manthey have won many races and championships since the team was founded 25 years ago. “Since 2013 the two companies have been closely affiliated. With the unique special edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, this successful partnership has moved to the next level," he adds.

Porsche plans to make only 30 units of the special edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25.