Amaze sedan helps Honda post 49% rise in domestic sales in August

Honda Cars' exports stood at 2,262 units last month as compared with 450 units in August of 2020. The company has attributed the rise in overall sales growth to the positive sales momentum in the market due to the onset of the festive season. Further, strong demand from potential buyers helped the company achieve good volumes in the month of August.



(Also read - Hyundai sales | MG Motor sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | Maruti sales | Kia sales)



The automaker expects the positive momentum and demand to continue in the coming months as a celebratory emotion takes over the nation. “The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities," Goel said.



While the company is optimistic about the rise in demand in the upcoming months leading towards peak of festival season, it is also carefully monitoring the situations related to coronavirus and supply constraints. “While we are quite optimistic on the demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply-side issues affecting the industry and any future Covid-related disruptions," Goel added.



(With inputs from PTI)





Share Via