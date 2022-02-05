All-electric Porsche Macan to debut next year: CEO Oliver Blume

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in an interview stated the electric version of the Porsche Macan will be introduced next year.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume informed the company will introduce the all-new electric Porsche Macan next year. However, he refrained from divulging any more details about the upcoming electric car. Blume added the sports carmaker has set up a flexible strategy to introduce the new products in each of the brand’s segments such as internal combustion engines, hybrids and electric vehicles.

In a recent interview, the CEO also shared how its model 911 is part of the company’s sustainable strategy. “The important thing is that when we think about hybridisation for this vehicle, it's not in the sense of a plug-in. It's more about features from motorsport, in other words very dynamic hybrid drives with high recuperation performance," added Blume. He informed the company will reveal about the availability of the Porsche 911 hybrid once the car is ready.

(Also read | Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years)

When asked if the company has decided on a specific date to end production of ICE vehicles, Blume mentioned the company is yet to decide a date. “In the end, it's up to the customers and the regions of the world. The special task for us is to make internal combustion engines that run on synthetic fuels virtually CO₂-neutral. To this end, we are investing in the development of eFuels," he added.

(Also read | Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing)

Coming to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the semiconductor shortage crisis, Blume said the double crisis is posing a challenge for the automaker, adding the brand is well-equipped. “The health of our employees is our absolute top priority. By all means, the coronavirus and the shortage of semiconductors will continue to pose significant challenges for us this year," he stated.

First Published Date: