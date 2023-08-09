Pininfarina PURA Vision previews a luxury electric SUV with GT-like styling

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has taken the cover off its new electric concept car, christened PURA Vision, which is essentially a luxury SUV in design and tech. The Italian company dubbed the EV concept as a Luxury Utility Vehicle (LUV). This high-riding electric SUV comes with a GT-like styling and it is slated for debut at the Monterey Car Week next week.

The Pininfarina PURA was originally previewed in 2019 for its global debut in 2020. However, the EV concept couldn't debut due to the Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions. However, the company is now ready to showcase to the world this electric concept car. The images revealed by Pininfarina suggest that with its overall height and ground clearance, it will come as a high-riding SUV. The concept car looks sleek and curvy with smooth panels.

Speaking about the concept EV's design, it gets a chunky face sliced in the centre to make space for sleek LED headlamps. The headlamps work using nanofibres, each of them being one millimetre thick. lower down, the bumper is made of exposed carbon fibre and large air intakes are there for cooling and aerodynamics. From the side profile, it looks like a GT.

Like many other sportscars, the PURA Vision is more heavy towards the rear. the doors come with curvy panels with single-pane glass for the windows. It also features a pillarless design thanks to the lounge doors. Pininfarina claims that it has been designed with inspiration from Lancia Florida, which was also designed by the Italian company. Moving to the rear, it gets a typical sportscar-like bumper with a diffuser and air vents are visible. Dimensionally, it measures 5,215 mm in length, 2,147 mm in width and 1,641 mm in height.

Moving inside the cabin, the EV gets a wide range of features that can be expected from a flagship modern car. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display, and dual round screens flanking the driver display. The infotainment system is integrated into the centre console allowing the dash to have one single uninterrupted design. Pininfarina is yet to reveal any detail about the specification of the EV.

