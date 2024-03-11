Yamaha's next move is electric motocross, patent filed. Check details

Yamaha is making waves in the world of electric motocross with its latest patent for an electric motocross bike, building on the success and insights gained from its TY-E trials electric bike. This new patent application specifically focuses on designing the transmission to enhance traction and amplify torque, catering to the demands of competitive motocross riding.

The patent illustrations provide a glimpse into Yamaha's potential design for its electric motocross bike, suggesting a carbon fiber monocoque chassis to house the battery, similar to the TY-E.

The company stated that the TY-E trials bike provided valuable lessons for Yamaha, particularly in addressing the challenge of delivering instant torque for optimal performance. While electric motors excel in providing maximum torque at zero revs, Yamaha found that a conventional direct drive between the motor and rear wheel was not ideal for trials riding.

To overcome this, Yamaha introduced a flywheel and a conventional clutch into the system. This setup allowed riders to keep the motor and flywheel spinning with the clutch disengaged, improving low-speed balance and enabling them to unleash instant bursts of power by engaging the clutch.

For the upcoming electric motocross machine, Yamaha has developed a new solution: a torsion damper incorporated into the transmission system. This component consists of two coaxially mounted rotors connected by springs.

These springs act as energy stores, compressing and releasing energy in response to throttle inputs, providing a brief surge of extra force at the rear wheel when needed. This system is lighter and more compact than the flywheel setup used on the TY-E while offering similar benefits.

While the clutch and flywheel energy store of the TY-E are tailored for trials, the torsion damper proposed for the motocross bike shows promise for enhancing performance in motocross competitions.

While the exact timeline for the unveiling of this motorcycle is uncertain, Yamaha may unveil an electric motocross prototype project within the next few months.

