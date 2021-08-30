All units of 2022 Maserati MC20 are sold in US: Report

Maserati has reportedly confirmed that all the units of its new MC20 sports car 2022 model meant for the United States have been sold. According to a report by Drive, Maserati's North America chief executive William Peffer has confirmed the news. He said in the report that the automaker has 115 dealers in its network and all the cars allocated for 2022 have been reserved. However, Peffer did not mention the exact number of units of the MC20.

Maserati debuted the new MC20 last year and it will be available in late 2021 as a 2022 model. The report also quoted a Maserati spokesperson saying that all the models allocated for North and South America have been reserved. “Customers interested in model year 2023 can contact their local dealer with an expression of interest," the spokesperson added.

Maserati has not put any cap on the production of the MC20 sportscar. Peffer in the report mentioned that the luxury automaker doesn't specifically highlight production or sales numbers but rather focuses on building products based on demand. Whatever the company plans now following this massive interest, the next batch of prospective customers will have to wait for 2023 Maserati MC20.

Maserati Corse 2020 or as called MC20 is a significant milestone in the brand's product portfolio as it is the first halo car that the automaker created since MC12 made a debut 16 years ago. The sports car with a carbon-fibre monocoque boasts a Maserati-built twin-turbo Nettuno V6 engine. The company has claimed that it is capable of churning power of 621 hp and a peak torque of 730 Nm. This engine will not appear in any other models by the brand, hence making it exclusive. The report also mentioned that a convertible and an electric version are also in making.